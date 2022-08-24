OnLogic Expands Line of ThinManager-Ready Industrial Thin and Zero Clients

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

OnLogic released a pair of new devices for thin and zero client computing. The new TM120 and TM710 are solid state, compact fanless PCs that ship with ThinManager software preloaded, allowing users to deploy hardware quickly. The new systems join OnLogic's growing line of ThinManager-ready hardware.

"Server-based computing provides a number of key benefits, particularly for organizations that need to support a large number of endpoints," said Mike Walsh, Senior Product Manager at OnLogic. "Centralized application deployment and updating can drastically reduce IT costs. In addition, businesses can reduce security exposure by limiting access to sensitive data and software. Finally, using thin and zero clients enables powerful computing resources to be deployed across a company's infrastructure at a comparatively low cost."

ThinManager software provides centralized thin client and remote desktop server management. The ThinManager platform offers secure, centralized visualization and content delivery management solutions for modern industrial environments. ThinManager-ready devices from OnLogic have been vetted by ThinManager and pre-configured to ensure simple plug-and-play installation.

In thin client deployments, systems connect to a centralized server to access applications, memory, and the various data the user needs. That information is then delivered to the user via the thin client device, often referred to as an endpoint. Thin clients have little onboard storage, and zero clients are so named because they inherently contain no onboard storage at all.

TM120 Industrial Zero Client Details

The TM120 is a compact, fanless zero client that can drive up to 4 independent displays.

CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core (formerly Tiger Lake)

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Displays Supported: 4

I/O: DisplayPort, HDMI, 2x LAN, 4x USB-A (3.2 Gen 2), 2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), COM (optional)

Operating Temperature Range: 0 to 50°C

Dimensions: 142 x 62 x 107 mm

TM710 Industrial Thin Client Details

The TM710 is an ultra-compact, fanless thin client that's only slightly larger than a deck of playing cards, making it ideal for space constrained installations.

CPU: Intel Celeron J3455

Memory Capacity: 8 GB

Displays Supported: 2

I/O: 2x MiniDisplay, 2x LAN, 3x USB-A (2x 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0), COM

Operating Temperature Range: 0 to 40°C

Dimensions: 82 x 34 x 115 mm

Both systems can be mounted via DIN rail, VESA or wall-mount.

For more information, visit: www.onlogic.com/computers/thinmanager-thin-clients/