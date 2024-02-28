Premio Upgrades EHL Series with Intel Processor Support for Industrial Environments

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Greater Los Angeles, California – Premio Inc. has added two new products to its family of Intel 11th Generation Elkhart Lake supported computers, the Modular Panel PC PC-100-EHL and IP69K Waterproof Computer WCO-3000-EHL. Now powered by the latest Intel 11th Generation (Elkhart Lake) processing technology, both products support enhanced compute performance and low power efficiency with an industrial-grade, ruggedized design.

Both systems are powered by the Intel Celeron J6413 10nm processor, with up to 4 cores of performance and a low 10W TDP.

Rugged Panel PC PC-100-EHL

The PC-100-EHL is a versatile panel PC module designed to integrate into various industrial environments. The PC-100-EHL bundles with Premio’s VIO-200 IP65 Industrial Touchscreen Series to create an all-in-one panel PC solution, while supporting Premio’s patented Multi-Mode Design which allows system integrators to mix and match display sizes screen sizes (ranging from 12.1” to 24”), without replacing the industrial PC unit.

Powered by Intel Celeron J6413, the PC-100-EHL supports reliable speed and responsiveness for industrial touchscreen applications, including smart agriculture, industrial HMI automation, and more.

PC-100-EHL Key Features

Intel 11th Generation Celeron J6413 Processor

Triple Independent Display

Hot-swappable, external SATA Drive

M.2 B + E Key for wireless connectivity

TPM 2.0 for data security

Waterproof Computer WCO-3000-EHL

The WCO-300-EHL is the latest in Premio’s waterproof edge computers, featuring a full system IP68/69K rated solution designed to withstand harsh conditions where water is a constant threat.

WCO-3000-EHL Key Features

Intel 11th Generation Celeron J6413 Processor

IP68/IP69K Enclosure for protection from water and debris

Robust M12 I/O Connectors

Edge AI Ready – HAILO-8 Compatibility

Power Ignition Management

Onboard CANbus

TPM 2.0 TPM 2.0 for data security

For more information, visit: https://premioinc.com