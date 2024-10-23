Sealevel Systems Releases I/O Rich Flexio Industrial CPU

Sealevel Systems announced its Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computers leveraging a Quad-core Intel Atom or Core processor. The computers were developed to deliver power, connectivity, and performance that make them an ideal controller for automation, point-of-sale, test and measurement, medical, and security applications.

Support for DIN rail or VESA mounting creates a design that is easy to integrate in existing and new frameworks. The Flexio has a rugged enclosure that is enhanced for thermal transfer extending its lifespan. It combines industrial processing with application specific I/O to meet customized needs.

The Atom base system I/O supports (1) RS-232/422/485 software configurable serial port, (1) RS-232 serial port, (2) USB 3.1 ports, (2) Gigabit Ethernet ports, (1) DP++ port, and (1) VGA port.

The Core base system I/O delivers (4) RS-232/422/485 software configurable serial ports, (3) USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, (1) USB Type-C port (capable of DisplayPort, (1) Gigabit Ethernet port, (1) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, (1) DisplayPort, and (1) HDMI port.

Flexio computers offer I/O configurations for a variety of USB to serial, USB to digital, and USB to analog-based control systems:

USB to 2-Port RS-232, RS-422, RS-485

(2) DE9 Ports

Software Selectable Interface

USB to 4 Optically Isolated Inputs/4 Form C Relay Outputs

(4) Optically Isolated, Dry Contact Inputs

(4) SPDT Form C Relay Outputs

USB to 8 A/D, 2 Optically Isolated Inputs, and 2 Solid-State Relay Outputs

(8) 12-bit Single-Ended, or (4) Differential Inputs

(2) Optically Isolated Inputs

(2) SPST Form A Solid-State Relay Outputs

4-Port USB 2.0 Hub

(4) Downstream USB Ports (1 CDP and 3 SDP)

CDP Supplies Up to 1.5A to a Connected Device

SDP Supply Up to 500mA to Each Connected Device

“Our team could not be more excited to introduce customers to the new Flexio line of computers. Sealevel is established as the leading computer provider for critical communications in extreme environments – and extreme rugged. We’re thrilled to deliver that same level of intentional design and superior quality in flexible, more affordable computers for industrial automation and control,” said Earle Foster, Sr VP of Sales for Sealevel.

For more information, visit sealevel.com.