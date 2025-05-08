SEGGER and Quintauris Forge Alliance to Boost RISC-V for Automotive, Health, and HPC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SEGGER

SEGGER and Quintauris will partner to design innovations for the open-source RISC-V ecosystem with the focus on automotive, health, IoT, and high-performance computing applications. “We are excited to collaborate with SEGGER as we work to drive the commercial adoption of RISC-V forward,” says Pedro Lopez, Managing Director and Head of Market Development, Quintauris.

The collaboration will utilize Quintauris’ knowledge of reference architectures, while SEGGER will deliver its debug and tracing support and tools like J-Link and J-Trace debug probes, SystemView real-time recording and visualization tool, and Embedded Studio integrated development environment.

“SEGGER’s expertise in high-quality development and debugging tools is instrumental for ensuring the reliability and scalability required for mass deployment, as well as facilitating the needed level of maturity — particularly in automotive and other safety-critical areas. Together, we aim to accelerate the availability of reference platforms and contribute to a robust RISC-V ecosystem.”

“RISC-V represents a growing, evolving, and fast-moving market in Europe and the rest of the world,” says Hendrik Sawukajtis, Managing Director, SEGGER. “We moved into the market early and continue to be excited to play our part in cultivating RISC-V and related products, as well as further cement SEGGER as a leading global company in advanced firmware-development tools and libraries for embedded systems.”



