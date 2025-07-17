Synopsys Closes Ansys Acquisition to Deliver Next-Gen Multiphysics and AI-Enhanced Design Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Synopsys Synopsys has released new information that it has completed its acquisition of Ansys. The original transaction was announced on January 16, 2024, and will merge two leaders in silicon design, IP, simulation, and analysis to transform AI-dependent products.

"Today marks a transformational milestone for Synopsys. For decades, Synopsys has been delivering breakthroughs in silicon design and IP that have fueled chip innovation," said president and CEO of Synopsys, Sassine Ghazi. "The increasing complexity of developing intelligent systems demands design solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, enhanced by AI. With Ansys' leading system simulation and analysis solutions now part of Synopsys, we can maximize the capabilities of engineering teams broadly, igniting their innovation from silicon to systems."

Integrated with Ansys, Synopsys can now provide universal system design environments for customers in industries spanning semiconductors, high-tech, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and more. According to the press release, Synopsys is looking forward to releasing the initial set of integrated abilities in the first half of 2026 that merge multiphysics across the full EDA stack, including multi-die advanced packaging.

Integrated solutions for testing and virtualizing complex intelligent systems in automotive and various industries are also part of the combined roadmap. Former Ansys president, CEO, and board member Ajei Gopal and former Ansys board member Ravi Vijayaraghavan are joining Synopsys' board of directors, effective immediately.

"For half a century, Ansys has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries with the predictive power of simulation and analysis," said Gopal. "Our companies have a common culture, a successful longstanding partnership, and now a united mission to empower innovators to drive human advancement. I look forward to serving this mission as a member of the Synopsys board and expect a swift, successful integration."

