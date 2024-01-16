Synopsys to Obtain Ansys

Image Credit: Synopsys

Sunnyvale, California and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Synopsys has announced it will obtain Ansys and combine its semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' broad simulation and analysis portfolio. "The megatrends of AI, silicon proliferation and software-defined systems are requiring more compute performance and efficiency in the face of growing, systemic complexity. Bringing together Synopsys' industry-leading EDA solutions with Ansys' world-class simulation and analysis capabilities will enable us to deliver a holistic, powerful and seamlessly integrated silicon to systems approach to innovation to help maximize the capabilities of technology R&D teams across a broad range of industries," said Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys.