Synopsys to Obtain Ansys
January 16, 2024
News
Sunnyvale, California and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Synopsys has announced it will obtain Ansys and combine its semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' broad simulation and analysis portfolio. "The megatrends of AI, silicon proliferation and software-defined systems are requiring more compute performance and efficiency in the face of growing, systemic complexity. Bringing together Synopsys' industry-leading EDA solutions with Ansys' world-class simulation and analysis capabilities will enable us to deliver a holistic, powerful and seamlessly integrated silicon to systems approach to innovation to help maximize the capabilities of technology R&D teams across a broad range of industries," said Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys.
Benefits of Merger:
- Better Meet Customer Demand
- Complementary Fit
- Expands Total Addressable Market
- Strong Balance Sheet Supporting Rapid Deleveraging
- Delivers Cost and Revenue Synergies
"For more than 50 years, Ansys has enabled customers to design, develop and deliver cutting-edge products that are limited only by imagination. By joining forces with Synopsys, we will amplify our joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation," said Ajei Gopal, President and CEO of Ansys. "This transformative combination brings together each company's highly complementary capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today's engineers and give them unprecedented insight into the performance of their products.
