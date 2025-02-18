Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: BIOSTAR Showcases AI-Driven IPC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 18, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: BIOSTAR

BIOSTAR will be located in Hall 2, Booth 2-321 during embedded world 2025 where it will showcase its solutions including edge computing for IPC, edge AI in industry, and its diverse form factors for various needs.

Booth Highlights:

Edge computing for IPC

  • BIOSTAR will showcase its Intel powered AI PC solutions as well as its AI edge computing platforms featuring 3.5” SBCs, NVIDIA Jetson Orin platforms, and industrial-grade systems designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial automation, smart cities, and HMI applications.

Edge AI in industry

  • BIOSTAR is a significant developer of IPC motherboards and industrial computers for a variety of options utilized in edge computing and edge AI. BIOSTAR collaborates with established AI chip providers such as DEEPX and HAILO.

Diverse formfactors

  • ATX
  • Mini iTX
  • SBC

For more information, visit biostar.com.tw.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

