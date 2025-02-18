The Road to embedded world: BIOSTAR Showcases AI-Driven IPC
February 18, 2025
Blog
BIOSTAR will be located in Hall 2, Booth 2-321 during embedded world 2025 where it will showcase its solutions including edge computing for IPC, edge AI in industry, and its diverse form factors for various needs.
Booth Highlights:
Edge computing for IPC
- BIOSTAR will showcase its Intel powered AI PC solutions as well as its AI edge computing platforms featuring 3.5” SBCs, NVIDIA Jetson Orin platforms, and industrial-grade systems designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial automation, smart cities, and HMI applications.
Edge AI in industry
- BIOSTAR is a significant developer of IPC motherboards and industrial computers for a variety of options utilized in edge computing and edge AI. BIOSTAR collaborates with established AI chip providers such as DEEPX and HAILO.
Diverse formfactors
- ATX
- Mini iTX
- SBC
For more information, visit biostar.com.tw.