Trenz Electronic Named AMD Partner of the Year

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: Trenz Electronic

Trenz Electronic was recently announced as an “AMD Partner of the Year 2024”. The company develops, manufactures, sales, and integrates FPGA and embedded systems delivering a wide range of modules, development boards, and custom solutions utilized for industrial automation medical technology, and aerospace.

“We would like to thank the entire AMD teams for their outstanding collaboration — working together always feels as if we are just next door, with no oceans between us. AMD is a driving force of innovation, and we are excited to continue shaping the future together. We are truly honored to receive this award from AMD. At Trenz Electronic, our primary focus lies in advanced hardware development, and we are pleased to see that AMD — especially with the AMD Versal adaptive SoC product line — is not only close to the pulse of the market but leading it. For our embedded product customers seeking the Versal portfolio, we see an unprecedented level of potential and demand, and we are eager to discover what the future will bring," said Thomas Brünger, COO, Trenz Electronic

Rhett Whatcott, Director, Global Training and Enablement, AMD commented "Trenz Electronic has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence, making them a standout company in our journey to advance embedded computing. Their proactive engagement with evaluation kits and -SOMs exemplifies dedication to delivering impactful solutions to our mutual customers. We are proud to recognize Trenz Electronic as the AMD 2024 Premier Partner of the Year in EMEA, and we look forward to continued success together."



For more information, visit trenz-electronic.de.

