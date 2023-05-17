Visit ASRock Industrial at COMPUTEX 2023
May 17, 2023
News
Taipei, Taiwan. Visit ASRock Industrial during COMPUTEX 2023, where at hall 1, booth 4F, it will be demonstrating its edge AIoT solutions and mini Pcs powered by 13th Gen Intel CPU and AMD Ryzen 7000 APU.
Demonstrations will include the following solutions.
AIoT
iEPF-9020S-EY4/iEP-9020E Series
- 13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-S)
iEP-7020E Series
- 13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-P)
iEP-5000G/iEP-5010G
- Edge Controller and IoT Gateway
iEP-6010E Series
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX
- Jetson Orin Nano SOM
Mini PCs with 13th Gen Intel CPU
Slim type
- NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series
- NUC 1300/D5 BOX Series
- iBOX 1300/D5 Series
Intel Alder Lake-N Mini PCs
- NUC N97 BOX Series,
- iBOX-N97. Plus
AMD Ryzen 7000 Mini PC
- 4X4 BOX 7000/D5
“It is our utmost pleasure to return to COMPUTEX 2023 with new upgrades and product-line,” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. “We aim to offer customers the most advanced and dependable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industrial market. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to exhibit our commitment to innovation and excellence and their applications at a global scale.”
For more inforamtion, visit asrockind.com.