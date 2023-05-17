Visit ASRock Industrial at COMPUTEX 2023

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASRock

Taipei, Taiwan. Visit ASRock Industrial during COMPUTEX 2023, where at hall 1, booth 4F, it will be demonstrating its edge AIoT solutions and mini Pcs powered by 13th Gen Intel CPU and AMD Ryzen 7000 APU.

Demonstrations will include the following solutions.

AIoT

iEPF-9020S-EY4/iEP-9020E Series

13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-S)

iEP-7020E Series

13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-P)

iEP-5000G/iEP-5010G

Edge Controller and IoT Gateway

iEP-6010E Series

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX

Jetson Orin Nano SOM

Mini PCs with 13th Gen Intel CPU

Slim type

NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series

NUC 1300/D5 BOX Series

iBOX 1300/D5 Series

Intel Alder Lake-N Mini PCs

NUC N97 BOX Series,

iBOX-N97. Plus

AMD Ryzen 7000 Mini PC

4X4 BOX 7000/D5

“It is our utmost pleasure to return to COMPUTEX 2023 with new upgrades and product-line,” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. “We aim to offer customers the most advanced and dependable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industrial market. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to exhibit our commitment to innovation and excellence and their applications at a global scale.”

For more inforamtion, visit asrockind.com.