Darveen Leverages Intel for its RTC-I116 Rugged Tablet

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Darveen Taipei, Taiwan. Darveen Co., Ltd. revealed its 20 mm (0.79") thick RTC-I116 rugged tablet leveraging a 12th gen Intel Core i7/i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics for high-performance processing of large amounts of data, images, and videos displaying on an 11.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) multi-touch screen with a brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

Kevin Liang, General Manager of Darveen commented, “The RTC-I116 is ideal for deployment in the manufacturing, field mobility, public safety, utilities and energy sectors. Its comprehensive and meticulous design makes it an excellent choice for field personnel working in challenging environments,” said Kevin Liang, General Manager of Darveen.

Wireless connectivity options include LTE or 5G cellular, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth V5.3, and GNSS. For integrating peripherals without the need for adapters, the solution provides up to eight I/O interfaces and several customizable expansion options, such as NFC readers, smart card readers, and UHF RFID readers, enabling data collection and authentication procedures. For operational time consistency, users can employ the 58.5Wh dual hot-swappable batteries while deployed for applications requiring longer battery life.

According to Darveen, the RTC-I116 is MIL-STD-810H qualified and features an IP66 protection rating capable of enduring dust, mud, rain, and extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F).

For more information, visit darveen.com/product/11-6-rtc-i116-windows-rugged-tablet-with-intel-core-i-processor/.



