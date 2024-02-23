embedded world '24: Altium Ready to Connect with You
News
Altium will be attending embedded world 2024 with presentations covering electronics development, sourcing components intelligently, design productively, and connecting Into Altium’s ecosystem. Visit Booth 4-305 for expert presentations, discussions, and giveaways.
Booth 4-305
Transform Electronics Development:
- Altium delivers to businesses a comprehensive, digitally integrated infrastructure tailored for electronics hardware development. Witness Altium's pioneering approach to the digital transformation of electronics design and development.
Source Components Intelligently:
- Octopart, Altium's advanced search engine, delivers a data-centric solution for electronic component sourcing.
Design Productively:
- Altium integrates its software and cloud platform to enhance the efficiency and its Altium Designer 24 introduces advanced features and simplified operations, while Altium 365 productivity apps facilitate a streamlined design experience.
Connect Into Our Ecosystem:
- All entities engaged in electronics design, development, sourcing, and manufacturing, regardless of an Altium partner gather on the open platform, Altium 365.
For more information, visit altium.com.