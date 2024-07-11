embedded world North America's Attendee Registration is OPEN!!

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: embedded world North America During October 8 - 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas, embedded world North America will host leading experts, key players and industry associations in the embedded community. embedded world North America offers an incomparable insight into the world of embedded systems including components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication to services, and the numerous issues of a complex system design.

You are invited to be our guest with free passes to the expo hall floor. Simply click on Register Now. At the end of the registration, you will be asked to "Apply Discount". The codes are below. Please keep in mind these codes are only for Expo Hall entrance and not for the Conference Sessions.

Early Bird Expo Only (available until September 5th)

Code is EBO24

This entry is free to the Expo Floor ONLY (not Conference)

Early Bird Expo & Conference (available until September 5th)

Code is EBOCB24

Expo Hall Pass is free. Conference fee is $575.00

Standard Expo Only (available after September 5th)

Code is SEBO24

This entry is free to the Expo Floor ONLY (not Conference)

Standard Expo & Conference (available after September 5th)

Code is SEBOCB24

Expo Hall Pass is free. Conference fee is $580.00

For more details on embedded world North America, click here.

To view the Marketer’s Guide to embedded world, click here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature. More from Chad