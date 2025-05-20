Innodisk Blends AI Memory, Flash, and Vision Hardware in COMPUTEX Demos with Intel and NVIDIA

Image Credit: Innodisk During COMPUTEX 2025, Innodisk had live demonstrations spotlighting its optimized AI systems, such as the APEX series, and computing solutions leveraging NVIDIA, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies solutions integrated with its embedded solutions, such as camera modules, AI memory modules, flash storage, and peripherals.

Booth Highlights:

Innodisk’s enterprise on-premises private LLM solution utilizes the APEX-X100, an AI computing environment built for local AI training and combined with the AccelBrain software tool.

The APEX-S100 is a short-depth server contained in a compact 2U, 420mm-depth chassis. It supports up to two double-width GPUs and multiple memory expansion slots for large-scale data analytics.

Innodisk has extended its embedded camera module lineup and created a dedicated team to support it. Presently, the lineup includes specifications such as USB, MIPI, and GMSL2, all supported by customized drivers and adaptor boards. This establishes a broad platform compatibility from Raspberry Pi and industrial computers to AI servers.

Collaborating with Advantech’s iMobility and Rugged Edge AI Division, Innodisk integrates 16 virtual channels of GMSL2 camera modules on Advantech’s TREK-50N and REX-52N edge AI systems ideal for synchronized video capture around large vehicles and real-time driver behavior monitoring.

In partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Innodisk demonstrated its enhanced platform integration abilities with a live demo of a Smart Parking Recognition and Security Solution. The system leverages the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ9 and has an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to efficiently handle multi-modal AI workloads, including Vision Language Models (VLM) and Generative AI. For real-time applications such as vehicle identification (make, model, color) and behavior tracking, the NPU supports high-throughput, low-latency inference at the edge.

Innodisk showcases an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 reference kit highlighting its compatibility of Innodisk exclusive MIPI-over-Type C camera, DRAM modules, SSDs, and additional expansion options for next-generation AI computing.

