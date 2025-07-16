Embedded Computing Design

Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, and ESA Join Microelectronics UK to Drive Industry Growth

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 16, 2025

News

Image Credit: Microelectronics UK

UK’s Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation and a former Government Chief Scientific Adviser will give a keynote speech during opening day of the Microelectronics UK exhibition opening at Excel London on 24-25 September 2025. The discussion will provide expertise, connections, and information about technologies required to develop the United Kingdom’s critical industries.

The event will highlight professional panel discourses and workshops, with space for 150 trade exhibitors and nearly 4,000 visitors, discussing the microelectronics value chain with specified zones dedicated for semiconductors, embedded systems, and photonics businesses.

Featured Companies:

  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Rolls-Royce
  • BMW
  • European Space Agency
  • BAE Systems

During the show, the “Start-up Launchpad” will be a platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to present their companies to viable customers and investors. Additionally, the “Skills Zone”, supported by ElectroHire and the UK Electronics Skills Foundation, will feature quick mentoring opportunities for engineers and workshops for students and graduate engineers.

Dr Andy Sellars, Director of Strategy at CORNERSTONE, commented, “The launch of Microelectronics UK marks a pivotal moment for the sector. The UK boasts a dynamic electronics and photonics industry, enriched by exceptional talent across universities, start-ups and established companies. Until now, there has been no major event uniting these key players to enable them to exchange ideas and build connections. Microelectronics UK addresses this gap by highlighting UK strengths and enhancing the UK’s visibility on the international stage.”

For more information, visit microelectronicsuk.com/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

