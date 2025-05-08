Renesas 365 Targets Design Challenges with Cloud-Based Collaboration Tools

By Chad Cox

Image Credit: Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Altium recently announced the 2026 expected release of the Renesas 365, a solution streamlining electronics system design from silicon to lifecycle management. The announcement follows news of Renesas’ acquisition of Altium, showing how prominent the collaboration will be. The environment is built on the Altium 365 platform.

Renesas 365 aims to fix challenges that arise from manual component searches, fragmented documentation, and siloed teams by utilizing Altium’s enhanced cloud platform combined with Renesas’ comprehensive embedded compute, analog & connectivity, and power portfolio.

“The introduction of Renesas 365 is a major milestone toward Renesas’ Digitalization vision. We envision making electronics design accessible to broader market to allow more innovation by creating an Electronics System Design and Lifecycle Management platform together with Altium,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas.

According to the company, Renesas 365 is designed on five interconnected solution pillars:

Silicon: ensures that every silicon component is application-ready and optimized for software-defined products

Discover: enables engineers to find not just components but complete solutions from Renesas’ comprehensive portfolio

Develop: provides a multidisciplinary cloud-based development environment, ensuring real-time collaboration across hardware, software, and mechanical teams

Lifecycle: establishes persistent digital traceability, enabling seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates and ensuring compliance and security from concept to deployment

Software: provides AI-ready development tools to ensure software-defined systems are optimized for modern applications

The solution provides a unified software framework for software-defined systems, AI-ready development tools, extended security, compliance tracking, and automated OTA updates.

“Renesas' expertise in embedded semiconductor solutions and Altium’s leadership in electronics design and collaboration will enable a first-of-its-kind solution. Renesas 365 transforms how intelligent, connected electronic systems are designed, developed, and sustained,” ends Shibata.

For more information, visit renesas.com/en.