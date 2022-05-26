Road to Embedded World: EW North America

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

May 26, 2022

Image Provided by embedded world 2022

This week’s Road to Embedded World takes a different twist, in that we are previewing an event that’ll take place on site—but you needn’t be in Nuremberg, Germany to witness it. In fact, it’s designed for engineers who are not on site, and produced at a time that’s easily digestible for people in North America.

Dubbed as Embedded World North America, the program will be available online on Tuesday, June 21, from 11:00AM ET until 5:00PM ET. Some of the presenters will be in the studio in Nuremberg, along with yours truly, and some will be presenting virtually from the desktops in some other part of the world.

Here is the full run-down:

  • High-Performance Interconnects for Embedded AI/ML, Matthew Burns, Samtec, Inc.​
  • Managing Large-Scale AIoT Deployments at the Edge, Pooja Venkatesh, SmartCow
  • Protecting Industrial Systems Against Sophisticated Attacks, Preeti Khemani, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)
  • Plan for Systems to be Compromised, Ian Ferguson, Lynx Software Technologies
  • Embedded IoT Security - The Right Solution for the Right Problem, Kimberly Dinsmore, Renesas Electronics
  • The Edge-Cloud Symbiosis in the IoT, Lalitha Suryanarayana, Infineon Technologies
  • The Technologies Driving Connected Automobiles: V2X, 5G, WiFi 6, Security, and Edge Analytics, Tawfeeq Ahmad, iWave Systems
  • Cloud-Native Mixed Critical Automotive System Development, Girish Shirasat, Arm
  • Offer “Always On” Functionality Without Breaking the Power Budget, Amol Borkar, Cadence
  • Power Efficient Embedded Processing, Shola Slough, onsemi
  • Ultra-Low-Power IoT Asset Tracking, Karthik Ranjan, Semtech
  • Design Systems That Seamlessly Adjust to Varying Wireless Protocols, Houman Zarrinkoub, MathWorks

I hope to “see” you there.

