Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: MiTAC

By Chad Cox

March 15, 2022

Blog

Photo Provided by MiTAC

The second stop on the road to embedded world lands us in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, at the headquarters of MiTAC.

MiTAC is a member of the cloud industry, focusing  on cloud services and computing products. The company also brings over thirty years of manufacturing experience in enterprise servers, storage systems, embedded products, and industrial computers, covering a range of electronics manufacturing services.

The company will be attending embedded world to display their solutions for Edge AI, such as the MX1-10FEP-D. The MX1-10FEP-D is an edge AI interface control unit that consolidates data from differing devices and peripherals on a production line to display with the help of the Nvidia Tesla T4/P4 graphics card.

(Image Credit: MiTAC)

With the combination of AI modules powered by Movidius Myriad X for Edge AI, their solutions for improving manufacturing via AI algorithm, tele-health services, transportation services, monitoring of traffic, and real-time decisions are made a possible with the MX1-10FEP-D.

Join MiTac at embedded world in Hall 1 at booth 1-364 to further discuss the MX1-10FEP-D, plus other solutions for the following applications:

  • AOI Machine Vision
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Production Optimization
  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Public Safety Surveillance
  • AGV/ AMR
  • ARM-based solution
  • Industrial Panel PC for HMI

 

