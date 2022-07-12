VDX3-PCI, a PCI Half-Size SBC to Extend Your Project Life Cycle Painlessly

Press Release

Image Provided by ICOP Technology

The complete support for the PCI bus on VDX3-PCI makes it a perfect replacement solution for existing systems that are still running with Half-Size PCI SBC. PCI bus allows systems to connect to multi PCI cards and meet the demand of functionality expansion.

VDX3-PCI helps you extend product life cycle easily!

VDX3-PCI is a Half-Size SBC dedicated to industrial application powered by DMP Vortex86DX3 1GHz SoC and equipped with 2GB DDR3 DRAM onboard. VDX3-PCI supports PCI bus and has comprehensive I/O functions like COM Port x 2, USB Port x 2, VGA, LVDS, GigaLAN, and Front Panel; furthermore, VDX3-PCI has impressive support on storage interface which allows SATA, IDE, and CF Card can be used simultaneously.

VDX3-PCI features outstanding low power consumption and it can be deployed in considerably extreme temperature condition from -20°C to +70°C or from -40°C to +85°C (Optional) makes it become an ideal solution for critical application.

VDX3-PCI can run real-time operating system QNX, VxWorks, RTOS32, and so on, besides running mainstream operating systems like Windows, Linux, and DOS. The complete resources and supports for operating systems like demo image are available on the website below: OS support list.

VDX3-PCI is a COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) solution and there is no requirement for MOQ, thus VDX3-PCI could be a perfect replacement solution to extend the life cycle of projects based on Half-Size PCI SBC.

PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect)

PCI is a local computer bus for attaching hardware devices to a computer and is part of the PCI Local Bus standard. Typical PCI cards used in PCs include network cards, sound cards, modems, extra ports such as Universal Serial Bus (USB) or serial, TV tuner cards and, hard disk drive host adapters. The PCI bus supports the functions found on a processor bus but in a standardized format that is independent of any given processor's native bus. The PCI Local Bus was first implemented in IBM PC compatibles, where it displaced the combination of several slow Industry Standard Architecture (ISA) slots and one fast VESA Local Bus (VLB) slot as the bus configuration.

VDX3-PCI is a solution designed to be used in extreme environments; it adopts fan-less passive heat dissipation and supports working environment temperature -20°C to +70°C and -40°C to +85°C (Optional). This excellent capability makes VDX3-PCI can be located in the area of high latitude with extremely low temperature or the desert area with over high temperature all the time. For critical applications like mining, military, and smelting, VDX3-PCI is the most reliable and durable solution. Furthermore, VDX3-PCI is also featured with its versatility for there are various I/O functions available on it like CPM Port x 2, USB Port x 2, VGA x 1, LVDS x 1, Front Panel, and the main feature PCI bus for expansion. The compact size (185 x 121mm) of this solution can let it be installed in space-limited systems without affecting the existing hardware configuration.

Main Features of VDX3-PCI:

Processor：DM&P SoC Vortex86DX3- 1GHz

Bus: PCI

2S/2U/VGA/LVDS/GbE/Front Panel

Storage: SATA/IDE/CF Card Slot

Operation Temperature: -20 ~ +70°C / -40 ~ +85°C (Optional)

Power Requirement：+5VDC @ 1.1A

For more information, visit icop.com.