Wavelynx and McObject Partner to Enhance Embedded Access Control Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: McObject

Wavelynx Technologies collaborated with McObject in order to introduce eXtremeDB’s interoperable embedded database into Wavelynx’s innovative building access control reader. The partnership allows real-time data management for secure and scalable access control in commercial applications.

"Security and efficiency are paramount in today’s access control systems," said Eric Roth, Wavelynx VP of Engineering. "By leveraging eXtremeDB, we ensure that our customers receive a robust, high-performance solution that enhances both real-time processing and data persistence on our devices."

The solution highlights a central controller running Zephyr on an ARM RT-1064 managing a variety connected access points. Storage availability consists of NAND flash (MX35LF4GE4AD) for data integrity and rapid access.

"We are thrilled to support Wavelynx’s innovation in building access control," said Shannon Levy, McObject Operations Manager. “eXtremeDB’s lightweight yet powerful architecture makes it an excellent fit for resource-constrained environments like embedded systems running Zephyr RTOS."

The partnership between Wavelynx and McObject underscores a shared commitment to delivering reliable, cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

For more information, visit wavelynx.com and McObject.com.