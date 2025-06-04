Embedded Computing Design

Wavelynx and McObject Partner to Enhance Embedded Access Control Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 04, 2025

News

Wavelynx and McObject Partner to Enhance Embedded Access Control Systems
Image Credit: McObject

Wavelynx Technologies collaborated with McObject in order to introduce eXtremeDB’s interoperable embedded database into Wavelynx’s innovative building access control reader. The partnership allows real-time data management for secure and scalable access control in commercial applications.

"Security and efficiency are paramount in today’s access control systems," said Eric Roth, Wavelynx VP of Engineering. "By leveraging eXtremeDB, we ensure that our customers receive a robust, high-performance solution that enhances both real-time processing and data persistence on our devices."

The solution highlights a central controller running Zephyr on an ARM RT-1064 managing a variety connected access points. Storage availability consists of NAND flash (MX35LF4GE4AD) for data integrity and rapid access.

"We are thrilled to support Wavelynx’s innovation in building access control," said Shannon Levy, McObject Operations Manager. “eXtremeDB’s lightweight yet powerful architecture makes it an excellent fit for resource-constrained environments like embedded systems running Zephyr RTOS."
The partnership between Wavelynx and McObject underscores a shared commitment to delivering reliable, cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

For more information, visit wavelynx.com and McObject.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
IoT
Automotive
Image Credit: NEXCOM
NEXCOM’s VTC 7280-xC5 Integrates Intel’s First AI-Focused CPU for Advanced In-Vehicle Applications

May 30, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: PEAK-System
PEAK-System’s New GPS Sensor Integrates Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Magnetometer

June 2, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: Taoglas
Taoglas Launches All-in-One Antenna Enclosure Supporting 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and GNSS

May 30, 2025

MORE
Security
Getting Ready for the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) with wolfSSL

May 21, 2025

MORE