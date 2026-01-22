Embedded Computing Design

ByteSnap Design Helps Industrial Manufacturers Accelerate WirelessHART Certification and Deployment

By Chad Cox

January 22, 2026

Image Credit: ByteSnap Design

ByteSnap Design launched its WirelessHART product development and certification support services offering wireless communication in process automation and control applications to industrial manufacturers facing comprehensive technical and regulatory challenges when deploying wireless devices in hazardous environments.

As industrial manufacturers begin to modernize infrastructure with wireless connectivity, certified WirelessHART devices deliver fast installation, simplified practices for end users, and access to competitive contract prospects.

The WirelessHART product development and certification support services follow a three-step process:

  • Initial feasibility discussion to review goals and requirements
  • Detailed feasibility study that provides certification mapping and timeline clarity
  • Full project delivery including hardware, firmware, RF design, ATEX compliance, FieldComm testing, and field validation

ByteSnap Design is an Analog Devices Design Partner and utilizes pre-certified, validated hardware such as ADI's WirelessHART modem to hasten development and compliance times facilitating in a reduction of certification risk from early design phases.

According to the press release, recently an instrumentation manufacturer chose ByteSnap Design over a lower-priced competitor due to its clear assessment of certification risk and straightforward technical pathway. The result was a certification-ready device that allowed the customer to access high-value industrial offers that were previously unheard of. ByteSnap Design guided the company through RF engineering, hardware design, embedded firmware development, hazardous-area engineering, and certification liaison.

Dunstan Power, Director of ByteSnap Design, commented, “The path to WirelessHART certification is filled with technical challenges that many manufacturers underestimate. With demanding FieldComm protocol testing, multi-week mesh stability validation, and the intensive DLL 39a stress test that involves two million messages, projects without specialized expertise risk costly certification failures and delays.”

For more information, visit bytesnap.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: ByteSnap Design
