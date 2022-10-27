KP Performance Antennas Launches New Outdoor 5G Omni Antennas

Press Release

Image Provided by KP Performance Antennas Antennas Cover Wi-Fi, 4G, LTE, 5G and CBRS Bands

IRVINE, Calif. – KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, just introduced a new line of outdoor-rated 5G omni antennas designed for a vast array of base station cellular applications where wide coverage is desired.

The new outdoor 5G omni antennas operate from 2400 to 2500 MHz or 3300 to 4200 MHz and offer high-performance coverage in Wi-Fi, 4G, LTE, 5G and CBRS bands.

These 5G omnis offer consistent coverage over a broad area and can service multiple providers. Simple mast mounting and direct-connect N-male connectors make for easy installations.

KP’s new outdoor 5G omnis are lightweight and weatherproof with a fiberglass radome, and all components are DC grounded for lightning protection.Thry come with Type-N connectors - either female for cable connection to radios or male for direct connection.

This series of 5G omnis also features 11 dBi or 12 dBi gain options for extending range four to eight times farther than typical antennas.

“Our new outdoor-rated 5G omni antennas are economically priced, rugged omnidirectional antennas designed for high reliability. When traditional base station antennas are too bulky or expensive, these lightweight, weatherproof omni antennas are a perfect fit,” said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas’ new outdoor 5G omni antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.