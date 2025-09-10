Leankon Introduces Peel-and-Stick Monopole Antenna for Wearables, IoT, and Automotive Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Leankon

Leankon announced its monopole antenna, the LK1810601, a flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna designed for space constrained components measuring just 15.0 mm x 6.0 mm x 0.1 mm. It utilizes a coupling feed technology to support tri-band WiFi operation across 2.4-2.5 GHz, 5.15-5.85 GHz, and 5.925-7.125 GHz. Leankon's coupling feed technology enhances electromagnetic coupling, guaranteeing high performance and low loss.

The LK1810601 delivers compatibility with a wide range of protocols, including WiFi 7, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter, Thread, and V2X. It covers a broad spectrum of frequencies (2400–2500 MHz, 5150-5850 MHz, and 5925–7125 MHz), removing the need for region-specific restructuring. Its linear polarization and omni-directional radiation pattern deliver uniform coverage, for reliable signals in all directions.

It reduces signal attenuation and ensures competent power utilization with average efficiencies surpassing 55 percent and peak gains up to 4.9 dBi extending battery life and thermal management. To simplify assembly, the LK1810601 supports peel and stick mounting.

Due to its compact size, the antenna is ideal for wearables, IoT sensors, and automotive modules.

According to Leankon, it offers free samples of its antenna solutions for seamless prototyping.

For more information visit leankon.com.