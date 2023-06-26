Embedded Computing Design

Key Specifications of Industrial Inductors

June 26, 2023

Whitepaper

Industrial ratings present a challenge for inductors.


This is because industrial-rated components need to have a wider operating temperature range, and they are expected to operate with a high level of reliability without incurring substantial additional costs. Due to the stringent requirements of industrial ratings, these inductors must be high quality and low cost.

This paper explores the key specifications, ratings, and applications of industrial inductors and discusses the importance and critical role they play in most electronic designs.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Debug & Test
Product of the Week: Tektronix’s 2 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO)

June 26, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Rich Nass
Micron’s UFS 4.0 Mobile Storage Is Optimized For AI and 5G Apps

June 23, 2023

MORE
Processing
AMD Announces World’s Largest FPGA-Based Adaptive SoC for Emulation and Prototyping

June 27, 2023

MORE