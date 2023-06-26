Key Specifications of Industrial Inductors

Industrial ratings present a challenge for inductors.

This is because industrial-rated components need to have a wider operating temperature range, and they are expected to operate with a high level of reliability without incurring substantial additional costs. Due to the stringent requirements of industrial ratings, these inductors must be high quality and low cost.

This paper explores the key specifications, ratings, and applications of industrial inductors and discusses the importance and critical role they play in most electronic designs.