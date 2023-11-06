Product of the Week: Premio’s FIO Series of Open-Frame Touch Monitors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Durability, versatility, and customization are commonly the most determining factors regarding the use of open-frame touch monitors in industrial and embedded applications and environments. Eliminating the need for an enclosure or bezel, open-frame touch monitors excel at providing the aforementioned features, while also meeting the demands of rugged environments.

The FIO Series of Industrial Open-Frame Touchscreen Monitors are a part of Premio’s Industrial HMI Touchscreen family, and designed to be integrated into future and existing HMI systems. Most suitable for automation, manufacturing, digital signage, retail, healthcare,

gaming industries, the FIO Series features a slim design with standardized screen sizes and a strong front panel featuring a front IP65 rating, 7H tempered glass, and a Projected Capacitive Touchscreen (PCAP).

Premio’s FIO Series in Action

The standardized screen sizes range from 15”-27", with a monitor depth of 1.5” (40mm) for compact applications. The maximum resolution for the four monitors in the series range from 1024x768 @60Hz to 1280x1024 @60Hz to 1920x1080 @60Hz. Brightness ranges from 250nits to 350nits, and the contrast ratio ranges from 1000:1 to 3000:1.

For I/O, the FIO Series supports one Mini Din (External OSD), one USB (Type B), DP, HDMI, and one VGA. The open-frame monitor solution also supports a power adapter for 100-240V AC and 50-60Hz

The series additionally features 89° wide viewing angles, OSD configurability, 16.7M color depth, and a net weight from 3.52 kg to 7.35 kg.

Getting Started with Premio’s FIO Series

Primarily designed for in-field, interactive applications, the FIO Series supports a variety of mounting options for VESA rear and side mounting.

The series also supports over 50,000 hours of MTBF, LED backlight power efficiency, and a 3-year warranty, and is UL-Certified, CE, and FCC certified.

Additional Resources: