embedded world 2025 Best-in-Show: Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the following categories:

Product Categories:

AI & Machine Learning

Analog, Power, & Related Components

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Dev Tools, Software & OS

IoT & Connectivity

Memory & Storage

MEMS & Sensors

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Security

Wireless

AI & Machine Learning:

ARBOR Technology: FPC-5211

FPC-5211 is a compact edge AI system powered by Intel 14th Generation CPUs and E-Mark certified. ARBOR's FPC-5211 provides powerful computing power that can be used to support complex image recognition, object tracking, and other tasks, including the detection of product defects in smart factories and traffic flow analysis in traffic surveillance systems etc.

Axelera AI: Metis AIPU

The Metis AIPU brings Data-center performance capabilities to the edge. The Metis AIPU offers up to 214 TOPs per chip which allows analysis of 211FPS with a Yolov5l network or 389 FPS for Yolov5m. With our innovative Digital In Memory Compute, the Metis AIPU efficiently solves for multi-model analysis, in both parallelized execution and cascade, depending on what is needed.

VECOW CO., LTD.: ECX-4000 Series Rugged AI Computing System

The Vecow ECX-4000 is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with workstation-grade PCH, delivering max 36 TOPS AI performance. The solution features up to 24-core computing with high-speed data transfer, redundant power with 9V to 50V power input, ignition power control for in-vehicle computing, seamless 5G/WiFi/BT/4G wireless communication.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: The NEXCOM AIGE 100 Edge AI Computer

The NEXCOM AIGE 100 is an Edge AI Computer powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, designed for AI, vision, robotics, and industrial automation in harsh environments. Featuring real-time OS, NVIDIA JetPack™ an AI inference engine, and Dual EtherCAT master, it ensures precise motion control. Its containerized environment simplifies edge AI deployment, making it ideal for high-precision robotics and machine automation.

IBASE Technology Inc.: MPT-3100V In-Vehicle Edge AI Gateway Computer

The MPT-3100V is designed for intelligent AIoV applications, with ITxPT and E-Mark certifications for seamless interoperability across public transportation systems. It is powered by the low-power Intel® Atom® x7000RE Series processor and features an AI acceleration chip for advanced image processing. The compact system supports 2.5 Gbps Ethernet and two PoE ports for camera-powered AI identification, and offers slots for 5G, 4G/LTE, or WiFi modules.

MICROCHIP Technology India Pvt Ltd: PolarFire® Ethernet Sensor Bridge

The PolarFire® Ethernet Sensor Bridge is a hardware platform designed for rapid development of edge AI applications. It features dual 10G SFP+ Ethernet ports for connection to NVIDIA® Jetson™ AGX Orin and IGX platforms, enabling high-bandwidth data transfer. Onboard interfaces include two MIPI® CSI-2 receive ports for camera input. An FMC (FPGA Mezzanine Connector) allows for future expansion and support of additional sensors.

DENPAFLUX: DENPAFLUX

DENPAFLUX is the first solution to bring EMC expertise directly to electronic engineers' desktops. We combine AI-driven intelligence with human EMC experts to identify EMC issues at any stage of hardware development before costly lab testing. Within just five business days, design teams receive clear, actionable recommendations and a unique PCB Health Score. It's like having an EMC expert on your team, available whenever needed.

Supermicro: SYS-322GA Enterprise Edge AI Platform

Supermicro's new AI platform for the enterprise edge, the SYS-322GA-NR, is a high-performance and versatile system, optimized for on-premises AI inferencing. The dual-processor 3U system can house up to 9 double-width GPU accelerator cards, or combine a smaller amount of GPUs with a myriad of other add-on cards. Thanks to the system's thermal design, it is able to run the high-density compute capabilities without the need for liquid cooling.

Analog, Power, & Related Components:

Dukosi: Dukosi Contactless BESS Reference Design

The Dukosi contactless battery cell monitoring reference design for BESS applications demonstrates how the Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS) can be applied to a typical BESS system. The DKCMS architecture provides safety, reliability, flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness in battery-based systems. A robust system designed from the ground-up for high-power batteries Dukosi's novel chip-on-cell technology is ideal for BESS applications.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals:

AMobile Solutions Corp.: Ruby 10

The first 10" rugged tablet with financial EMV Level 1 specifications, powered by Android, features an IP65 rating, drop resistance, and a hot-swappable battery system for uninterrupted 24/7 operation. Equipped with embedded barcode scanning, NFC, and an ergonomic design, it streamlines retail workflows while offering versatility for retail, commercial, and warehousing applications.

VersaLogic Corporation: Sabertooth AI

The new "Sabertooth AI" system sets a new standard for size versus performance in edge AI products. It provides high-performance AI support in a very compact package. In fact, it provides 25X faster inferencing performance than Jetson Orin AGX, in the same physical space! The system combines a hex-core Xeon-E CPU, together with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 GPU, for outstanding performance.

OnLogic: OnLogic Axial AX300 Edge Server

The Axial AX300 is a customizable, high-performance edge server designed to empower users with powerful data management, virtualization, and edge AI capabilities. It is configurable with up to 4x dual slot NVIDIA GPUs and dual Intel® Xeon® CPUs to enable advanced AI and machine learning applications. To help ensure data security in unsecured edge locations, the system features a locking bezel, a port blocking bracket, and a locking top cover with intrusion detection.

ADLINK Technology: Industrial Open Frame Panel PC (SP2-MTL series)

The ADLINK SP2-MTL Series is a next-gen panel PC designed for industrial edge applications, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with Nvidia MXM GPU support for AI-enhanced computing. It supports a robust, fanless design, IP65-rated front panel, and wide-temperature operation. Its open frame, modular function boards, I/O expansions enable flexible installation across industries like smart manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and more.

ADLINK Technology: Compact Industrial Box PC (EMP-520 series)

The ADLINK EMP-520 Series is a high-performance compact industrial box PC designed for digital signage and edge computing. Powered by Intel® 14th Gen Core™ processors, it delivers seamless 4x 4K video playback with EDID Emulation support. Its robust industrial design ensures reliable 24/7 operation in demanding environments. With versatile I/O options, including HDMI, and multiple USB ports (a type-C thunderbolt), it supports diverse peripherals connection.

Novakon Co., Ltd.: Novakon NPP-156P02-Visualization and IIoT Solutions

NPP-156P02 Panel PC seamlessly integrates with Novakon's IIoT visualization software, serving as a powerful HMI and SCADA solution. With Intel 12th generation N97 CPU and pre-installed industrial-grade firmware enables quick deployment, enhancing machine availability and performance. It bridges OT and IT systems, ensuring smooth data flow to ERP, MES, and cloud applications. With a unified modular design, it maintains consistent dimensions across models, simplifying upgrades.

ADATA Industrial: IU2P41BP + A+ IntelliManager

This high-performance PCIe Gen4x4 SSD is designed for Edge Computing, AIoT, 5G, automation, and industrial applications, delivering ultra-fast read/write speeds of 7000/6500 MB/s. Built with 3D TLC NAND and equipped with hardware-based PLP, it ensures exceptional endurance (3K P/E cycles, DWPD >1) and unwavering reliability. Designed for mission-critical workloads, it features low latency (<12μs) and superior QoS <0.02ms, ensuring consistent, high-speed performance.

Darveen Co., Ltd.: RTC-I116｜11.6" Windows Rugged Tablet with Intel® Core™ i Processor

Darveen RTC-I116 is a slim rugged tablet for tough environments. It features an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1,000 nits brightness, ensuring visibility even in direct sunlight. Powered by a 12th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5 processor, it offers high performance and efficiency. The tablet includes multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS. It boasts an IP66 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification, making it resistant to water, dust, and drops.

Microchip Technology Inc.: PIC64GX MPU Curiosity Kit

Introducing the PIC64GX, Microchip's first 64-bit MPU-designed for cutting-edge performance and versatility. Powered by a quad-core RISC-V® CPU, it seamlessly runs Linux® alongside real-time applications in AMP mode. A standout feature: its MIPI®-to-HDMI pipeline streams high-quality video from a MIPI camera to HDMI, effortlessly delivering smooth visuals without interruption.

IBASE Technology Inc.: IXPC-W215 Two-in-one Single-Cable Interactive Display System

The IXPC-W215 is a two-in-one solution that integrates a fully waterproof 21.5" IPPL-W215 touch screen with a PD 60W ACS200-210 rugged embedded system via a single USB Type-C cable. This connection allows a maximum distance of 2 meters between the touch screen and the industrial-grade edge computer. The ACS200-210 offers three M.2 sockets supporting WiFi, Bluetooth, two storages for RAID 1, 4G/5G connectivity and a Nano SIM slot.

AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.: UP Xtreme ARL

Developer Board with Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/7 200 Processors. UP Xtreme ARL grants users increased potential for AI application development across a wider range of markets than any of its predecessors. Providing exceptional expansion alongside MIPI camera support, four 8K display outputs, and UP's signature 40-pin GPIO, the UP Xtreme ARL is a true breakthrough for those seeking an advanced development solution.

lowRISC CIC: Sonata

Sonata is an evaluation platform for experimenting with RISC-V CHERIoT Ibex as a microcontroller. CHERI adds hardware support for capabilities and compartmentalization that helps mitigate memory bugs that are present when using memory unsafe programming languages. CHERIoT is CHERI focused on embedded devices and operational technology.

Techvision Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd: Service Robot Control Terminal - HMI Solution

The Techvision Service Robot Control Terminal features an RK3399 6-core processor (dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 @1.8GHz + quad-core Cortex-A53 @1.5GHz) for rapid command processing and multitasking. Its 13.3" FHD (1920×1080) display offers optional capacitive/resistive touchscreen with anti-fingerprint coating. Supporting Wi-Fi 5& 5G connectivity, it ensures stable communication for dynamic operations.

Dev Tools, Software & OS:

TrustInSoft: TrustInSoft Analyzer

TrustInSoft Analyzer is a hybrid sound analyzer that integrates static and dynamic analysis with formal methods to guarantee the elimination of memory safety issues in C/C++/Rust code. It provides unmatched precision, ensuring absolute compliance with standards like CERT C, AUTOSAR, and ISO 26262. The product's ease of use shines through its ability to reuse existing test frameworks and seamless CI/CD integration.

Analog Devices: CodeFusion Studio (TM) - AI Fusion

AI Fusion, an extension of the flagship CodeFusion Studio (CFS) platform, is designed for embedded developers and data scientists, CFS AI Fusion Tools simplify the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning models into embedded systems. It is designed to enable embedded developers to gain greater insight into how their model is running on ADI hardware.

Analog Devices: CodeFusion Studio - System Planner

System Planner in CodeFusion Studio 1.1 enables developers to generate the code they need via a plugin-based project creation system. This system gives developers as much flexibility as possible, while still benefitting from a common set of configuration tools. A set of plugins -- Zephyr RTOS, ADI's MSDK, etc. -- will be provided out of the box, but customers are free to duplicate and modify those project creation and config plugins for their own requirements.

TenXer Labs: LiveBench

LiveBench offers a unique solution that bridges the gap between software and hardware design. By hosting SDKs, IDEs, and manufacturer-provided resources alongside real-time access to evaluation boards. LiveBench allows Engineers to remotely develop application software and validate designs on real hardware. We have hosted 10+ live remote labs accessible via cloud.

TARA Systems: Embedded Wizard 14

Embedded Wizard 14 simplifies pivotal aspects of GUI development for embedded systems. SVG support for graphics and file-based resource management for seamless updates reduces development complexity and iteration cycles. Built for all devices, from resource-constrained MCUs to powerful MPUs, with Embedded Wizard 14 developers can create or adapt high-performance, visually appealing GUIs.

Wind River: eLxr Pro

Wind River's eLxr Pro is a Debian-based commercial enterprise Linux offering that delivers stability, security updates, and ongoing technical assistance, as well as services add-ons to address the needs of cloud-to-edge deployments. Wind River helps customers build open source solutions with sector-specific requirements for performance, security, custom hardware features, and certifications, especially when deploying in highly regulated environments.

Aurora Labs: LOCI- Line of Code Intelligence

LOCI, Line-of-Code Intelligence platform, transforms observability and shift-left approach by extracting deep performance insights from compiled binary files, without requiring source code. Traditional static analysis and observability tools fail to detect performance issues in compiled BIN files due to missing execution context, hardware interactions, and real-time software behavior analysis.

IoT & Connectivity:

Silicon Labs: MG26

The EFR32MG26 Multiprotocol Wireless SoCs are the most future-proof wireless SoCs that are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products. Key features like high-performance 2.4 GHz RF, low current consumption, an AI/ML hardware accelerator, and state-of-the-art Secure Vault™ security features.

Wirepas: Wirepas Mesh

Wirepas Mesh is a wireless connectivity designed for industrial and commercial IoT deployments. It enables highly resilient, scalable and robust connectivity between devices. It comes in different profiles for the optimal fit. All Wirepas Mesh profiles - 5G Mesh, Mesh 2.4 GHz, and Mesh Sub-GHz - are built on the same RF Mesh networking key principles as the global NR+ standard.

Northern.tech: Mender

Mender is the market-leading solution for secure, robust, and customizable over-the-air (OTA) software updates for IoT devices. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies like Siemens, Thales, and Volkswagen, Mender powers updates for over a million devices worldwide. Designed to address security, scalability, and compliance challenges, Mender ensures reliable device lifecycle management across diverse industries.

AWS: AWS IoT Greengrass nucleus lite

AWS IoT Greengrass, an open-source edge runtime and cloud service for managing device software at scale, now offers a nucleus lite feature. This lightweight runtime agent works with resource-constrained devices on embedded Linux. Developers can choose between the original AWS IoT Greengrass nucleus or the new nucleus lite based on their device capabilities and needs. The nucleus lite agent eliminates the Java (JVM) dependency while maintaining backward compatibility.

Memory & Storage:

Innodisk Corporation: CXL Memory Module

Innodisk's CXL Memory Module offers outstanding performance with up to 32GB/s bandwidth via PCIe Gen5. Featuring memory pooling, it allows dynamic memory allocation across hosts, enhancing scalability and resource utilization while minimizing latency. Utilizing the selected DDR5 DRAM ICs and a high-performance CXL controller, it maximizes bandwidth efficiency.

Innodisk Corporation: E3.L 5QS-P SSD

Innodisk E3.L 5QS-P SSD is an advanced storage solution tailored for high-density modern data centers. Featuring a PCIe Gen5x4 interface and NVMe 2.0 protocol, it delivers exceptional performance of up to 12,000MB/s and a massive capacity of up to 128TB in a single device. The E3.L form factor ensures efficient power consumption and improved thermal management.

Exascend: PE4 Series 8TB M.2 2280 with Power-Loss Protection

The Exascend PE4 8TB M.2 2280 SSD combines high capacity with hardware Power Loss Protection (PLP), enhancing reliability and safeguarding data integrity from unexpected power failures. As the world's first 8TB M.2 SSDs with hardware PLP, it is engineered for enterprise and industrial applications demanding uninterrupted performance and reliability. Powered by PCIe Gen 4 technology, it delivers speed, endurance, and efficiency for high-demand workloads.

Exascend: PE4 Series 16TB M.2 2280

The Exascend PE4 Series 16TB M.2 2280 is the world's highest-capacity M.2 SSD, delivering storage density in compact form factor. Designed and optimized for AI, edge computing, and enterprise applications, this PCIe Gen 4 TLC SSD delivers ultra-fast read/write speeds, low latency, and durability, ensuring seamless performance.

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: BIWIN TCB508 BGA SSD

The BIWIN TCB508 is a next-generation PCIe BGA SSD that offers terabyte-level storage capacity and gigabyte-per-second read/write speeds, with performance reaching up to 7300 MB/s. Equipped with advanced data correction technology, it ensures higher-density storage, faster boot times, and enhanced data integrity, all while delivering reliable performance in extreme environments.

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: BIWIN eMMC TGE Series

The BIWIN eMMC TGE series integrates industrial-grade controllers and NAND, specifically designed for industries demanding top-tier reliability, performance, and stability. Utilizing BGA 153 ball packaging and compliant with eMMC 5.1 (JESD84-B51), the TGE series supports HS400 high-speed mode and features like FFU, Boot Partition, RPMB, and idle data acceleration.

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: LPDDR5X 496ball BWMYAX64F9B-128G

BIWIN BWMYAX64F9B-128G is a high-capacity, high-performance LPDDR5X semiconductor memory chip designed for compact, high-density devices. Packaged in a 496-ball FBGA (Fine-Pitch Ball Grid Array), it offers 16 GB of high-performance memory with data transfer rates up to 8533 Mbps. It is integrated with features such as ECC (Error Correcting Code) for data integrity and robust anti-interference capabilities.

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: ePOP4X 144ball BWCK1FEI02-64G

BIWIN BWCK1FEI02-64G is a high-performance, highly integrated ePOP4X semiconductor storage solution featuring a 144-ball chip (64 GB + 3 GB). Engineered for next-generation wearable devices and AI-driven applications, it is designed to meet storage and space constraints of modern tech. With a thickness of just 0.67 mm, it is suited for space-limited wearable devices. The module offers data transfer speeds and operates with low power consumption.

BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: BIWIN Mini SSD PCIe Gen4

BIWIN Mini SSD features advanced LGA (Land Grid Array) packaging technology, measuring just 15.0 × 17.0 × 1.4 mm. Leveraging a PCIe 4.0 x2 interface, the Mini SSD achieves read speeds up to 3700 MB/s and write speeds up to 3400 MB/s. Available in capacities from 512 GB to 2 TB, it meets demands of data-intensive applications. Its robust design with IP68 dust and water resistance and drop resistance up to 3 meters, ensures stable performance in harsh environments.

ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc.: Industrial Enterprise PCIe® Gen4 NVMe SSDs

ATP Electronics' N651Sie Series Industrial Enterprise SSDs blend enterprise-class reliability and industrial-grade ruggedness. They meet evolving storage needs traditional data center SSDs do not suffice, offering the best of both worlds. Distinguished by their enterprise-class endurance with up to 5 DWPD and 125°C operating temperature range with in-flight power-loss-protection, they thrive in applications where demands are extreme, and conditions are harsh.

ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc.: ATP 7.2 mm e.MMC

The E600Vc is ATP Electronics' latest 7.2 mm e.MMC in the world's smallest package. Measuring a mere 7.2 x 7.2 mm, this micro e.MMC is 65% smaller than typical packages, setting a new standard in space and power efficiency. Its low power consumption conserves up to 70% power. This translates to huge savings and eco-sustainability, making it ideal for compact devices requiring extended battery life.

Apacer Technology B.V.: DDR5-6400 CUDIMM and CSODIMM memory modules

Apacer Technology’s latest industrial-grade DDR5-6400 CUDIMM and CSODIMM memory modules are the first to feature a fully lead-free resistor design, eliminating the need for exemptions under the EU RoHS directive. Equipped with premium professional-grade Clock Driver (CKD) components and Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) diode as dual-core technologies, the modules are engineered for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI.

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd.: FORESEE Automotive UFS 3.1

As a brand under Longsys, FORESEE Automotive UFS 3.1 features a high-speed HS-GEAR4 2Lane interface, delivering over 2x the read/write performance of UFS 2.1, with capacities up to 256GB for data-intensive intelligent driving applications. Certified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2 with a -40°C to 105°C operating range, it supports RAID, EM1, and Cross-Temperature reliability functions.

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd.: FORESEE Industrial K99M8/K99M8-P PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD

The newly launched FORESEE Industrial K99M8/K99M8-P PCIeGen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD, a brand under Longsys, is designed for industrial applications, delivering high-speed performance and exceptional reliability. It features an industrial-grade memory controller, sulfur-resistant components, and high-quality 3D NAND Flash. With multi-point temperature control, LDPC error correction, and an anti-surge design, it ensures long-term stability and data integrity.

MEMS & Sensors:

Innodisk Corporation: MIPI over Type-C 8MP Fixed Focus Camera Module (EV8C-OOM1-RHCF-21)

Innodisk's MIPI over Type-C 8MP Fixed Focus Camera Module redefines embedded machine vision by combining MIPI CSI-2 signals with a customized Type-C interface. This design overcomes traditional MIPI limitations such as short transmission distances and instability while ensuring low-latency, high-stability performance. Featuring HDR with a dynamic range up to 120dB, it adapts to various lighting conditions for indoor and outdoor environments.

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP:

Lattice Semiconductor: Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA Platform

The Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA platform is purpose-built for the demands of edge AI applications, offering advanced connectivity, optimized power, performance, and security. Nexus 2 delivers up to 3X lower power, 3.2X faster MIPI speed, 10X faster configuration time, and 5X smaller size than competitors. Ensuring efficient processing, bridging, and control capabilities, Nexus 2 supports multi-protocol 16G SERDES, PCIe® Gen 4, LPDDR4, and MIPI D & C-PHY up to 7.89 Gbps.

Ambiq: Apollo330 Plus SoC series

The Apollo330 Plus Series are the latest SPOT SoCs, featuring powerful multi-protocol connectivity that delivers must-have energy-efficient compute for running AI on edge devices. The Apollo330 Plus series consists of the Apollo330 Plus, the Apollo330B Plus, and the Apollo330M Plus, each offering a rich set of peripherals and connectivity options

Infineon Technologies: PSOC™ 4000T Multi-Sense microcontroller

Infineon's PSOC™ 4 MCU family now features Multi-Sense capabilities with inductive and liquid sensing solutions. The PSOC 4000T MCU is the first device to expand the company's leading capacitive sensing technology CAPSENSE™ with a new, proprietary inductive sensing technology and non-invasive, non-contact liquid sensing solution. The sensing technologies can be combined in a single PSOC™ 4 MCU.

Microchip Technology Incorporated: dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs)

The dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controller is a 32-bit CPU that operates with a speed of 200 MHz. It features a Double-Precision Floating-Point Unit and enhanced DSP engine to facilitate fast, high accuracy mathematical operations. The integrated analog peripherals include 12-bit ADCs with conversion rates of up to 40 Msps, 100 MHz operational amplifiers, and 5 ns comparators.

Alif Semiconductor: Balletto B1 Series

The Balletto family is a complete artificial intelligence/machine learning microcontroller solution for wirelessly connected IoT platforms. The Balletto MCU includes an integrated Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3 and 802.15.4 wireless subsystem and a dedicated network co-processor, enabling connectivity without the need for a separate chip. Balletto features an Arm Cortex-M55 CPU plus an Arm Ethos-U55 neural processor.

Efficient Computer: E1 Processor

Efficient Computer has introduced a general-purpose computer processor that's up to 100x more energy-efficient than leading general-purpose CPUs on the market today. Efficient's novel Fabric architecture is a unique approach to general-purpose computation, eliminating the extreme energy overheads of existing general-purpose computer architectures.

AMD (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL TUES MAR 11, 9AM CET)

Synaptics: SR Series MUCs of Astra AI Native Platform

The Synaptics SR-Series high-performance adaptive MCUs provide scalable context-aware AI computing at the IoT Edge. Part of the Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native compute platform, the series comprises the SR110, SR105, and SR102 MCUs supported by the Astra Machina Micro development kit and open-source SDK. The MCUs are optimized for multimodal consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT workloads with accelerators and adaptive algorithms for vision, audio, and voice

Security:

Swissbit & aicas: Secure ML Model Deployment for AI Systems

aicas' edge-to-cloud solution for embedded systems provides a secure way to deploy AI applications and their components such as ML models to remote edge devices and vehicles. It ensures transfer of ML model updates, including transmission, installation, and operation. Combined with Swissbit's advanced hardware security protection, with encrypted, signed components and secure communication channels, the solution provides security, robustness and protection against unauthorized access.

Thistle Technologies: Thistle Security Platform

The Thistle Security Platform is a set of security tools and services which allows OEMs to address major areas of security risk in embedded devices. Recent additions to the platform include the OTA Update Solution, an end-to-end, turnkey solution for device firmware/software update including device software, developer tools, and Thistle Cloud components.

Tropic Square: TROPIC01 - An Open Architecture Secure Element

TROPIC01 is a truly open architecture secure element that serves as a foundational security component for embedded systems. All declared security features and capabilities can be verified independently. TROPIC01's open-architecture design combines academically recognized cryptographies (e.g. ECC, AES-GCM, SHA-256) that are implemented into cryptographic hardware accelerators in a secure element chip.

Wireless:

Barrot Technology Co.,Ltd.: Digital Cockpit Wireless Turnkey Solution

BARROT innovative digital cockpit wireless turnkey solution for Digital Cockpit HeadUnit (DHU) and in-car entrainment system, is composed of Bluetooth v6.0-qualified BARROT® stack(QDID: Q338614) running in Snapdragon 8155/8255/8295/8397 and the AEC-Q104 wireless module based on QCA6698/667..

Enclustra: Enclustra Andromeda XRU50 RFSoC

The Enclustra Andromeda XRU50 RFSoC is a high-performance System-on-Chip (SoC) module designed for next-generation RF systems. With integrated RF-DACs and RF-ADCs, it enables direct RF signal synthesis, reducing analog complexity and simplifying FPGA designs. Measuring just 80 × 64 mm, it delivers exceptional RF performance in a compact, power-efficient form.