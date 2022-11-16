Embedded Executive: Mamta Gupta, Director, Lattice Semiconductor

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The 5G standard seems to be working through the embedded industry at a snail’s pace when you compare it to other aspects of our technology sector. Why is that, and what do you do about it if you’re a design engineer?

To try and get a handle on how to be compliant, yet stay at the leading edge, I spoke to Mamta Gupta, the Director of Security and Communications Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.