Quectel Releases SG520B series of Smart Connectivity Modules

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In a recent release, Quectel Wireless Solutions, global IoT solutions provider, announced its new Quectel SG520B series of 5G Sub-6GHz, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth smart modules.

The company said that the module series has been developed to meet growing needs for smart modules that can support connectivity and a variety of other functions, including edge computing capability, graphics processing, multimedia, and operation of peripherals like displays, cameras, and touch panels. Quectel’s new modules reportedly feature a built-in up-to-date Android OS and are based on the Qualcomm QCM4490 64-bit octa-core processor.

Offering comprehensive cellular connectivity options including worldwide 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G coverage, according to the release, with LTE Cat 15 and both 5G Release 16 standalone (SA) and 5G non-standalone (NSA), the modules offer 5G and LTE multiple input multiple output (MIMO) technology. This suite of connectivity methods is designed to enable the modules to address demand for high data rates and link reliability for wireless communications. The utilization in MIMO of multiple antennas at the receiver end at the same time and on the same frequency band significantly minimizes errors and optimizes data speed, Quectel said.

“The Quectel SG520B Series of 5G Sub-6GHz smart modules are powerful, versatile modules that are ideal for enabling rich device functionality alongside unparalleled connection performance across multiple cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel. “We see huge potential for the SG520B Series to support use cases in the industrial, enterprise and consumer markets that demand rich media functionality backed by high performance processing and connectivity.”

Further connectivity choices include 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6E, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. and Wi-Fi dual band simultaneous (DBS), with peak data rate up to 3.6Gbps. In addition, the smart modules offer Bluetooth 5.2 and the option of a multi-constellation global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver for applications that require fast and accurate fixes in any environment.

Designed for industrial and consumer applications that require high data rates and support for powerful multimedia functions, typical use cases include smart gateways, customer premise equipment (CPE), Mi-Fi devices, point of sale (POS) terminals, cash registers, dashcam, digital signage and industrial PDAs etc.

Available in a 42.5mm x 56.5mm x 2.95mm LGA package, the SG520B Series reportedly has an operating temperature range of -35 °C ~ +75 °C, and the modules will support NSA/SA with maximum 5G downlink speeds up to 2.5Gbps and uplink speeds up to 900Mbps. For 5G NSA deployments, the modules will support 2.5Gbps downlink and 550Mbps uplink, again depending on which regional variant is selected, the release said. The modules also support 1080p H.265/H.264 video encoding and decoding.