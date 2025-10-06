Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors’ IW610 IoT Optimized Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Radio Modules
October 06, 2025
Sponsored Story
IoT, industrial, and smart devices, such as smart doorbells and locks, smart thermostats and lighting, and Point of Sale (POS) terminals demand consistent and reliable wireless connectivity. These advanced technologies not only rely on seamless Wi-Fi, but they often require Bluetooth connectivity and 802.15.4 radios to connect devices to the cloud and to each other.
The IW610 IoT Optimized Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Radio Module family from NXP Semiconductors is designed to merge the connectivity solutions of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4 radio.
As IoT devices continue to shrink in size with the expectation of advancing power, the W610 radio modules are designed as compact wireless communication solutions that support high-speed data rates, long-range communication, and Thread mesh networking for modern IoT solutions.
The IW610 IoT Optimized Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Radio Modules in Action
The Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) capabilities of the tri-radio modules include a 1×1 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) with integrated PA, LNA, and T/R switch, capable of up to +23 dBm transmit power, as well as:
- 20 MHz channel operation
- Wi-Fi 6 Target Wake Time (TWT)
- Extended Range (ER) and Dual Carrier Modulation (DCM)
- Low-power idle, standby, and sleep modes
- WPA2/WPA3 security and support for Matter over Wi-Fi
- Antenna diversity
For Bluetooth, the modules support:
- Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4
- 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps uncoded high-speed modes
- Long-range operation with 125 kbps and 500 kbps coded data rates
The integrated 802.15.4 radio supports:
- MAC layer compliant with IEEE 802.15.4-2015
- Matter over Thread for mesh networking and smart-home interoperability
For coexistence & power management, the modules are designed to support:
- Internal coexistence between Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4
- External coexistence interface for additional radios, such as LTE
- Deep-sleep and low-power modes, with wake-up through GPIO, host interface, or timers
- Integrated high-efficiency buck DC-DC converter
- One-Time Programmable (OTP) memory for MAC address and calibration data
Getting Started with the IW610 IoT Optimized Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Radio Modules
For security, the IW610 IoT modules target SESIP Level 3 and comply with IEC‑62443 and RED article 3(3) standards. The modules are powered by NXP’s EdgeLock security technology and assurance program support, and are equipped with the following security features:
- Hardware root of trust
- Authenticated and secured boot
- Secure debug
- Hardware cryptography accelerators (symmetric, asymmetric, secure hash, and key management)
- True random number generator (TRNG)
- Physically unclonable function (PUF)
- OTP-based secure device configuration and life cycle management
- Resistant to supply voltage glitching attacks
