Bluetooth Audio is Changing. Here’s What You Need to Know

LE Audio brings in a suite of changes, including a new generic audio framework and a new audio codec. The latest spec introduces ISOC channels, and at a high level, this enables lower latency between devices, bidirectional communication, and broadcasting. This broadcasting feature is a big change in LE Audio since it will enable one-to-many devices capability, whereas before Classic Audio was limited to point-to-point communication.