Bluetooth Audio is Changing. Here’s What You Need to Know

June 16, 2025

LE Audio brings in a suite of changes, including a new generic audio framework and a new audio codec. The latest spec introduces ISOC channels, and at a high level, this enables lower latency between devices, bidirectional communication, and broadcasting. This broadcasting feature is a big change in LE Audio since it will enable one-to-many devices capability, whereas before Classic Audio was limited to point-to-point communication.

Analog & Power
Selecting Current Sense Transformers for Switched-mode Power Supplies

June 1, 2025

Healthcare
Application Highlight: Infineon Healthcare Ecosystem Offers Secure Convenience

June 16, 2025

Industrial
Product of the Week: Sealevel Systems’ Relio R1 Edge

June 16, 2025

Storage
Storage Meets AI: Longsys to Showcase Comprehensive Innovation at COMPUTEX 2025

May 12, 2025

