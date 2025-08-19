Embedded Computing Design

Ditch the Dongle: Engineered for Intel Evo

August 19, 2025

Video

Ditch the dongle with Engineered for Intel Evo, a verified program that meets Intel’s strict direct-to-host wireless connection requirements. Powered by Infineon’s CYW20829, the first program co-engineered with Intel at the chip and SDK level, physical security is enhanced while meeting CRA and RED certifications. This innovation brings significant advancement to the wireless connectivity space, streamlining development and elevating the user experience.

Link: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/wireless-connectivity/airoc-bluetooth-le-bluetooth-multiprotocol/airoc-bluetooth-le/cyw20829/

Time stamps:

0:00-0:13: Introduction

0:14-0:36: What is Engineered for Intel Evo

0:37-0:49: Security Features

