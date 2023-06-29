CEVA Supports Channel Sounding in its RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: CEVA Shanghai, China. CEVA announced support for Channel Sounding to its RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP portfolio for precise secured positioning in automotive, industrial, and broader IoT. By supporting Channel Sounding CEVA has surpassed conventional Bluetooth distance and position measurement practices, explicitly received signal strength indicators (RSSI) with angle of signal arrival/departure (AoA/AoD).

CEVA's integration allows superior decimeter-level accuracy in dense, multi-path everyday environments. Advanced security tools are featured to outlast distance-spoofing and 'relay attacks'. Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA, stated: "Channel Sounding for Bluetooth addresses an urgent need expressed by many of our automotive and industrial customers for a robust, low power, low-cost positioning solution. Along with UWB-based positioning that it can be combined with for even more demanding positioning applications, we offer a comprehensive and unrivalled portfolio of wireless technologies to meet the diverse needs of our customers."

Editor's Notes:

*CEVA's technical experts will be available to discuss Channel Sounding for Bluetooth at MWC Shanghai 2023 (June 28-30). Visit CEVA's booth N2.EMR04 in Hall 2 at the show to meet the CEVA team and interact with the latest wireless connectivity and smart sensing technology demos on display.

*CEVA's Channel Sounding for Bluetooth will be available for general licensing in September 2023.