On-Demand Webcast: Embedded Tutorial – Wi-SUN® certified solutions from TI
June 15, 2022
In this webinar we provide an overview of Wi-SUN®, a self-healing standards-based Sub-1 GHz mesh solution, and TI’s certified software and hardware solutions that support Wi-SUN.
Agenda:
- Overview of TI software solutions
- Wi-SUN Overview (FAN 1.0, FAN 1.1)
- TI Solutions for Wi-SUN (certifications, architecture options for smart meter, benefits of TI solution)
- Getting started with TI Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 solution