ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep17 Awards, AI, and COMPUTEX 2025!

Video

It’s Friday May 16, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, a very cool guest column about using WebAssembly for embedded software coding by Jason Shepherd, Co-Founder and CEO, Atym, in which he outlines how two recent macro trends are necessitating change in the way embedded software is developed.

Our next story comes from Automate 2025. The Embedded Computing Design editorial board, which does include me, this week named the winner of the Automate 2025 Best in Show awards: Apacer! Click the link to find out why they won!

In our third story this week, I’d like to plug our Embedded Insiders podcast. On our most recent episode, Rich Nass and I were joined by Reece Hayden, Principal Analyst at global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, to discuss the recent global tariffs, and the effects they’re having on supply chains, manufacturing costs, and expansion. In another segment, I speak with Jun Kawaguchi of Winbond all about AI. Give it a listen, and subscribe!

Finally, we’re featuring Advantech and its Edge AI Application Server and NFC ePaper Solution, which have each won 2025 COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards.

On the topic of COMPUTEX, your Embedded Computing Design Editorial Team will be in Taipei next week for Computex 2025! Click here to find out how you can get involved!

