How Tariffs and Security Are Reshaping Embedded

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Principal Analyst at global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, Reece Hayden, to discuss the recent global tariffs, and the effects of this on supply chains, manufacturing costs, and expansion.

Next, Ken sits down with Jun Kawaguchi, global marketing executive for the Secure Flash product family at Winbond, to discuss the challenges of securing today’s AI, automotive, and industrial embedded systems.

For more information from ABI about the global tariffs, check out the whitepaper, Navigating Tariff Turbulence in the Technology Sector.