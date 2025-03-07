ICYMI: Embedded Insights Episode 7

Video

It’s Friday March 7, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and I’m one foot onto a plane for Nuremburg Germany to attend embedded world 2025. Here’ are the top things that my team and I will be doing at the show!

First up, The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is delighted to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees. The award winners will be announced at our Awards reception Monday evening March 6, where we will honor winners in the following categories: (AI & Machine Learning), (Analog, Power, & Related Components), (Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals), (Dev Tools, Software & OS), (IoT & Connectivity), (Memory & Storage), (MEMS & Sensors), (Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP), Security, and Wireless. There were more entries than ever this year, and the competition was fierce. Click the link in the description to see all the finalists.

Our next item is that we’re bringing back the scavenger hunt at embedded world, and everyone who completes it gets a chance to win a Dev Kit or a T-Shirt

Finally, and speaking of Dev Kits, we’re so excited to reveal our brand new Dev Kit Zone, an exclusive opportunity to experience our showcase of the best new and innovative development kits, boards, and platforms in the embedded design world. We will feature some of our editors’ favorites, industry leaders, and the technology that drives our industry forward. Click the link to see the members of the inaugural Dev Kit Zone.

Your Embedded Computing Design team will be in Germany all next week for Embedded World 2025 and there is still time to get help to promote your news from the show, so reach out to us if you would like to boost your traffic.

See you next week.