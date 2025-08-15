ICYMI: Embedded Insights Industrial Robotics, FPGAs, Industrial AI

It’s Friday August 15, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Toradex is partnering with QNX to aid manufacturers in meeting the rigorous demands of the ratified ISO 10218 standard for industrial robotics safety. The new ISO 10218-1 and 10218-2 standards introduce more demanding frameworks for safety, including complete risk assessments, stricter verification of safety functions, better conventions for human-robot collaboration, and integrated cybersecurity procedures. Compliance requires achieving IEC 61508 SIL 3 rating.

Our next story comes from Chris Sousa of Lattice Semiconductor, who writes about FPGAs in this column, and he covers the basic considerations developers need to know when designing for FPGA.

Finally, we’re featuring Blaize Holdings, which has announced its Blaize AI Platform, that reportedly is built to supply multimodal intelligence for mission-critical workloads across various markets. The company says it is engineered to introduce AI into industrial applications.

