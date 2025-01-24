ICYMI: Embedded Insights January 24 2025

It's Friday January 24, 2025 and I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design

Alif Semiconductor has introduced the second generation of its Ensemble family of MCUs and fusion processors leveraging the latest neural processing unit (NPU) from Arm. The devices include on-chip memory featuring a pair of Arm Cortex-M55 CPUs coupled to Ethos-U85 NPUs, Alif’s aiPM granular power management, a hardware-isolated secure enclave, and various avenues to stream image, sound, and sensor data.

Ferrous Systems has announced that its flagship Rust toolchain, Ferrocene, has achieved IEC 62304 Class C qualification for medical device software. The latest release, Ferrocene 24.11, is currently qualified for use on x86-64 Linux and Armv8-A (bare metal), and QNX Neutrino 7.1.0 for x86-64 and Armv8-A.

Percepio this week announced its new Percepio Detect, a tool for testing, debugging, and observability in embedded systems. Percepio Detect supports Observability Driven Development (ODD), the company said, enhancing DevOps for embedded systems through its extension of CI/CT workflows. It was designed for edge devices and real-time operations in particular, so it includes real-time brittleness risk analysis and actionable debugging insights.

