ICYMI Ep 60: Altair, Marvell, Microchip, Northern.tech, Polariton, Sony Semi

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday May 1, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, a few big M&A updates dropped recently. Altair announced that it has completed its exit from Sony Semi, and a funding round, while Marvell has released the news that it's set to acquire silicon photonics company Polariton.

Our next story comes from Northern.tech, which has announced the new release of Mender, including support for microcontrollers (MCUs). The new Mender MCU client reportedly extends the same enterprise-grade OTA update infrastructure currently in use by companies like Airbus, Siemens, Volkswagen, and ZF Group, to microcontrollers. Support for the Zephyr RTOS is now available, too, including a reference device when starting with Mender on microcontrollers.

Finally, we’re featuring Microchip. The company is expanding its portfolio of Trust Shield, PQC‑ready devices with the TS1800 Platform Root of Trust controller and the TS50x secure boot controller, according to a recent release. The devices are designed to help system architects address emerging cybersecurity mandates, including the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0), while supporting evolving data center, compute, defense, telecommunication and infrastructure security standards.

In our new segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about the EU Cybersecurity Resiliency Act as it applies to the automotive industry. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference.

The Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference will take place May 14 and will dig into embedded automotive technologies and trends with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.