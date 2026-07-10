ICYMI Ep 68: US PQC Policy, Sima.ai, CEVA

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday July 10, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and we’ve had a week off, so it’s a big one this week. These are our top stories.

First up, on July first, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, issued an Executive Order outlining how his administration intends to enhance cryptographic security for the country’s sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and digital economy. EO 14412 calls for several agencies within the US government, including NSA, HSA, CISA, and many others, are to coordinate with the Department of Commerce to define a policy for post-quantum computing (PQC) and transition Federal information systems to NIST-approved Federal Information Processing Standards for PQC.

Our next story comes from SiMa.ai. SiMa.ai recently announced its open source Palette Neat, an agentic development environment for Physical AI that reduces application timelines from months to days, the compnay said. The platform has an integrated development environment that combines a Physical AI execution library and agent workflow layer for productivity-focused agentic development. Very cool stuff.

Finally, we’re featuring CEVA, which has signed a major AI licensing deal with a U.S. software and AI platform company for a custom AI silicon program targeting next-generation intelligent computing devices. The agreement reportedly extends Ceva’s customer base beyond traditional semiconductor companies and device OEMs to include software platform companies that are increasingly designing custom silicon to optimize performance, power and area (PPA) and the overall user experience.

In our Ken’s Trends segment, Ken talks about open source in the world of AI. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming AI at the Edge Day.

AI at the Edge Day will take place September 3 and, with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders, will dig into the way that Edge AI continues to grow as a foundational technology in many industries, and why it’s important to have a clear framework when designing it. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

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See you next week, and have a great weekend.