ICYMI: Ep56 Axelera AI, Bosch, SSV Software

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday April 3, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Axelera AI has announced that it’s integrated the Kudelski Secure Enclave into Europa, the company’s new Edge AI processing platform. The company says that the joint effort strengthens Europa’s security architecture and enables advanced inference workloads to be executed across edge environments like smart infrastructure, industrial automation, and autonomous robotics.

Our next story comes from Rich Nass. SSV Software Systems has recently introduced Wireless Remote Development services, designed to help developers maintain and update wireless IoT and embedded systems over long service lifetimes while addressing emerging European regulatory requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and the Radio Equipment Directive Delegated Act. Check it out!

Finally, we’re featuring Bosch Sensortec’s ultra-low power, high-performance BMP585 barometric pressure sensor. According to a recent announcement, the BMP585 now supports the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform and has been integrated into the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform’s reference design. The platform reportedly delivers on-device AI capabilities with precise pressure data that allows for accurate altitude tracking and a new layer of contextual awareness for next-generation wearables.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.