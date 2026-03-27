Debug Your Wireless IoT/Embedded Systems Remotely

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

SSV Software Systems recently introduced its Wireless Remote Development services, designed to help developers maintain and update wireless IoT and embedded systems over long service lifetimes while addressing emerging European regulatory requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and the Radio Equipment Directive Delegated Act.

These regulations require manufacturers to provide mechanisms for maintaining device security throughout a product’s operational life, including the ability to deliver software updates that address newly discovered vulnerabilities.

The service centers on a hardware platform called the SSV WRD/Probe, a battery-powered remote debugging device equipped with an integrated LTE-M cellular interface. The unit lets developers access and update embedded systems remotely through common development interfaces such as SWD, JTAG, and UART. In addition to supporting firmware updates, the device provides remote debugging capabilities through GDB and GDBserver, along with a UART bridge, remote reset and power-cycling functions, and an integrated watchdog.

The WRD/Probe can also collect telemetry and measure energy consumption from connected target systems. This capability allows developers to evaluate firmware behavior and system performance in deployed environments rather than relying solely on laboratory testing. In practice, this means firmware updates, edge AI modules, or other software changes can be tested and validated on systems operating in their intended application settings.

The device is available both as a standalone unit and as a module that can be integrated into a product design. Within the broader WRD environment, it can be used alongside the SSV WRD/Box, which provides tools for analyzing radio spectrum usage in the deployment environment. This allows developers to verify that wireless systems operate within constraints such as duty-cycle limits in ISM bands or that features like listen-before-talk mechanisms function as intended.

Beyond remote maintenance and debugging, the WRD platform can also be used during the development of connected autonomous systems. For example, engineers working on mobile robots, drones, or automated industrial equipment can use the platform to test navigation algorithms such as Simultaneous Localization and Mapping in real operating environments while maintaining remote access to system diagnostics and software updates.