ADLINK Technology: OSM-IMX93

Image Credit: ADLINK Technology

Product Description:

The OSM-IMX93 is an OSM R1.1 Size-L module featuring NXP®️ i.MX93 series processor with 2-core Arm Cortex-A55 & M33. With its in-SoC Arm Ethos U-65 microNPU, the module is made for edge solutions needing on-device AI processing at ultra-low power.

The OSM-IMX93 module supports LVDS and DSI graphics output, 2x GbE (1 TSN capable), 2x CAN bus, I2S audio codec interface, USB2 interfaces, and provides 15-year product availability.

Boasting the highest safety standards with a separate security island and available with rugged operating temperature options (-40°C to 85°C), the OSM-IMX93 is your ideal solution for various edge AI applications.

Highlights:

NXP®️ i.MX93 series with 2-core Arm Cortex-A55 & M33

In-SoC Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU

OSM revision 1.1 compliant

Up to 2GB LPDDR4L, up to 128GB eMMC

LVDS, DSI graphic output

Dual GbE (one TSN capable)

Product Website Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Computer_on_Modules/OSM/OSM-IMX93?lang=en

Datasheet Link:https://www.adlinktech.com/Products/Download.ashx?type=MDownload&isDatasheet=yes&file=2162%5cOSM-iMX93_prelim-datasheet_240313.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://www.ipi.wiki/pages/i-pi-osm-imx93?utm_source=media&utm_medium=ecd&utm_campaign=webtraffic

