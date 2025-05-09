AEWIN To Demonstrate its Two-Phase Cooling Tech at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AEWIN During COMPUTEX 2025, at the BenQ Group COMPUTEX AI WOW booth (M0120), AEWIN Technologies will introduce its two-phase direct liquid cooling (2P DLC) solution for AI servers and its latest optimizations of its two-phase immersion cooling (2PIC) solution that enhances energy efficiency and Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

Fully built in Taiwan, AEWIN’s 2P DLC solution is an ideal cooling solution for AI server applications. AEWIN continues to expand innovations in thermal management to promote the expansion of AI platforms and green data center ecosystems.

AEWIN has promoted scalable cooling solutions since 2021. In 2024, the company optimized its 2PIC solution to support systems up to 100kW in a 24U chassis.

