Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Releases its NVIDIA Powered AI Driven BOXER-8641AI

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 30, 2023

News

AAEON Releases its NVIDIA Powered AI Driven BOXER-8641AI
Image Provided by AAEON

AAEON has released the BOXER-8641AI driven by a 12-core ARM Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU including NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture supporting the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB module. NVIDIA technology ups the performance to 275 TOPS making it eight-times faster than current generation AI performance capabilities.

Leveraging the 2048 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 tensor cores, the NVIDIA architecture provides accuracy and efficacy for edge AI inferencing in various neural networks with low latency. AAEON’s BOXER-8641AI is also powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin CPU module. Containing 64 GB 256-bit system memory and 64 GB eMMC storage, the BOXER-8641AI can enable applications such as smart traffic flow designs adding safety to the smart cities of tomorrow.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial - Motor Control
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
AI & Machine Learning
The Benefits of Selecting FPGAs and GPUs for Use in AI Based Applications

January 31, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
The Solve: Debug Infrequent Events with R&S MXO 4 ‘Scopes

January 20, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Paul Stager, Director of Engineering, EdgeQ

January 18, 2023

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE