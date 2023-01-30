AAEON Releases its NVIDIA Powered AI Driven BOXER-8641AI

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by AAEON

AAEON has released the BOXER-8641AI driven by a 12-core ARM Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU including NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture supporting the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB module. NVIDIA technology ups the performance to 275 TOPS making it eight-times faster than current generation AI performance capabilities.

Leveraging the 2048 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 tensor cores, the NVIDIA architecture provides accuracy and efficacy for edge AI inferencing in various neural networks with low latency. AAEON’s BOXER-8641AI is also powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin CPU module. Containing 64 GB 256-bit system memory and 64 GB eMMC storage, the BOXER-8641AI can enable applications such as smart traffic flow designs adding safety to the smart cities of tomorrow.