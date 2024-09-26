AAEON Will Exhibit its Portfolio of Pioneering AI solutions at embedded world North America

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

During embedded world North America, AAEON will exhibit its portfolio of pioneering AI solutions designed to bring embedded AI projects to realization. The main highlight of the booth will be a demonstration combining AAEON’s EPIC-RPS9 and MXM-ACMA. Visitors will witness the utilization of the 13th Generation Intel Core processing power of the EPIC-RPS9 with the MXM-ACMA’s Intel Arc GPU.

AAEON will exhibit an interactive video analysis solution featuring the inferencing power of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-powered BOXER-8640AI and NVIDIA Visual Insight Agent (VIA) framework.

AAEON’s experts will be available to discuss the upcoming Intelli i13 Arc Edge, an embedded vision platform leveraging the Intel Core i9-12900TE CPU and integrated MXM-ACMA with Intel ArcA370 graphics. AAEON’s advanced graphics card, the GAR-A750E, built on the Intel Arc A750E GPU architecture, displayed with the MAX-Q670A industrial motherboard will also be showcased.

Other booth highlights include the GENE-MTH6 and BOXER-6647-MTH, hosting Intel Core Ultra processors, the i.MX 93 Applications Processor Family-based uCOM-IMX93, and the FWS-2370, a desktop network appliance including up to 10 LAN ports.

Make sure to visit AAEON at Embedded World North America in Austin, Texas from October 8th-10th, 2024 to discover AAEON’s catalog of new products.

Date: October 8 - 10

Booth: Booth #1844

Venue: Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

