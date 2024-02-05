Advantech Bolsters Partnerships to Further AIoT and Edge Computing

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

At the recent Advantech World Partner Conference, the company made a serious focus on two key themes:

Edge evolution, which is all about shaping the future of embedded and emerging businesses;

Working with partners, with solutions from Edge to Cloud.

To achieve those goals, a wide range of topics needed to be covered, including embedded IoT (and IIoT) platforms, Edge computing and Edge AI platforms, and the company’s Edge+ software and industrial peripheral module solutions and services.

Going forward, Advantech plans to target what it calls “emerging application industries.” Such applications would include green energy, robotics and automated mobile robots (AMRs), the EV infrastructure, and mission-critical applications. As such, the company will partner with the likes of Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Arm, NXP, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Microsoft Azure Open AI.

At the same time, the company will continue down its stated path of implementing smart industry solutions such as healthcare, retail and hospitality, and logistics and fleet management. In each case, “smarts” are being added to the hardware and software solutions to enhance these applications, connecting them to the Internet for a true IIoT experience. In each case, the innovative solutions come from a collaboration with partners.

With experience that now borders on 40 years, Advantech has adopted a “sector-driven" approach that tightly aligns product creation with industry-specific needs, and at the same time, integrates 5G, AI, and Cloud technologies. The latest Edge computing and AI platform products are designed with Edge AI SDK, EdgeSync 360, DeviceOn AIoT device management, and IoT Security software solutions. With these offerings, users can customize their gateway solutions to fit the specific needs of their applications, as well as provide a roadmap to upgrades and future products.

As an example of Advantech’s commitment to the spaces described here, the company recently announced that its products are now available in the Microsoft Azure Certified Device catalog. This move ensures that Advantech’s customers will have an easy path to getting their IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Azure IoT services.

According to Advantech, “Microsoft’s Azure Certified Device program lets businesses reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.”

When it comes to specific products, Advantech’s UNO-2000 V2 series, including the UNO-2271G V2, UNO-2372G V2, and UNO-2484G V2, has achieved Microsoft’s “Azure Certified Device” and “Edge Managed” certifications, meaning that they are advanced devices that are capable of streamlining deployment, minimizing cost, and facilitating Edge computing and analytics.

The validation ensures the products’ capability to connect to the Azure IoT Hub and establish secure provisioning using the Device Provisioning Service (DPS). This validation provides seamless interoperability.

The UNO-2000 V2 series feature highly ruggedized, fanless, and modular designs, in small, medium, and large packages. Thery are also equipped with extensive I/O ports, including M.2 expansion, NVME storage, and type-C connectors, and can be equipped with optional second expansion stacks that support Advantech’s iDoor technology.