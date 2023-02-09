Embedded Computing Design

Allied Vision Issues Full GenICam Compliant Vimba X

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 09, 2023

News

Allied Vision Issues Full GenICam Compliant Vimba X
Image Credit: Allied Vision

Stadtroda, Germany. February 9, 2023 – Allied Vision ratified its Software Development Kit Vimba X delivering GenICam compliant and current standards revisions. The Vimba X is collaborates with the Alvium camera series with full Alvium feature set support.

 

Included is an updated Vimba Viewer to automatically configure the camera through transport layers, ability to save settings and load them in their own application, and graphical widgets. It is compatible with most operating systems like Windows 10 and 11, Linux, and Linux ARM (all 64-bit). Support for C, C++, and Python is provided for the ability to manage camera interfaces with the same API

The Vimba X framework enable easy access to third-party software such as Mathworks Matlab, MVTec Halcon, Matrox Imaging Library, and Stemmer Common Vision Blox. The software update contains a guide to migrate from Vimba to Vimba X and both can be installed on the same system for easier migration.

New Features:

Vimba X is available free of charge as download on Allied Vision’s website.

(From Allied Vision: Vimba X is mainly designed for the use with Alvium cameras.  For all other Allied Vision camera series the use of Vimba 6 as the SDK of choice is still recommended.)

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Motor Control
Automotive
Engineering for Safety and Economy in Driving Automation

February 8, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Provided by KEB Automation
KEB Automation Utilizes the Yokogawa’s WT5000 Power Analyzer

February 7, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
The Endless Connection: LPWAN & Asset Tracking

February 9, 2023

MORE
Security
EXPLOITED: Siemens PLCs, SIMATIC S7-1200 & S7-1500

February 8, 2023

MORE