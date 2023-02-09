Allied Vision Issues Full GenICam Compliant Vimba X

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Allied Vision

Stadtroda, Germany. February 9, 2023 – Allied Vision ratified its Software Development Kit Vimba X delivering GenICam compliant and current standards revisions. The Vimba X is collaborates with the Alvium camera series with full Alvium feature set support.





Included is an updated Vimba Viewer to automatically configure the camera through transport layers, ability to save settings and load them in their own application, and graphical widgets. It is compatible with most operating systems like Windows 10 and 11, Linux, and Linux ARM (all 64-bit). Support for C, C++, and Python is provided for the ability to manage camera interfaces with the same API

The Vimba X framework enable easy access to third-party software such as Mathworks Matlab, MVTec Halcon, Matrox Imaging Library, and Stemmer Common Vision Blox. The software update contains a guide to migrate from Vimba to Vimba X and both can be installed on the same system for easier migration.

New Features:

5x5 Custom Convolution widget

Viewer with new functionality

Scheduled Action Commands support (soon available in Alvium Series)

GenICam compliant Chunk Data and Events support (soon available in Alvium Series)

New web-based documentation available offline and online (https://info.alliedvision.com/e/11262/2023-02-09/9cmbsk/1437292603?h=OvLNE6U8hiH4bSTsL7_FETT29IADHsZm_vTdZ85-N-I)

Revamped C, C++, and Python API

Vimba X is available free of charge as download on Allied Vision’s website.

(From Allied Vision: Vimba X is mainly designed for the use with Alvium cameras. For all other Allied Vision camera series the use of Vimba 6 as the SDK of choice is still recommended.)