Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Design to the Smart Edge, Ceva

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

August 14, 2024

Embedded Executive: Design to the Smart Edge, Ceva

Everything is connected, everything is smart, and AI controls everything. And it all comes back to the “smart Edge.”

While these statements seem to be a bit over-arching, there’s a lot of truth to them. But building and then designing around that smart Edge can be quite tricky. Add TinyML to the equation, and it should become clearer (well, maybe).

To better understand what that means exactly, I spoke to Amir Panush, the CEO of Ceva on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Application Highlight: Andromeda XRU50 RFSoC Incorporates FPGA

August 12, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Automotive Cybersecurity: Navigating the New Frontier of Safe Driving

August 14, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Pico Technology
USB Oscilloscope from Pico Technology

August 13, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: Nordian
Nordian Assists Global Application Developers

August 13, 2024

MORE