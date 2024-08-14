Embedded Executive: Design to the Smart Edge, Ceva

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Everything is connected, everything is smart, and AI controls everything. And it all comes back to the “smart Edge.”



While these statements seem to be a bit over-arching, there’s a lot of truth to them. But building and then designing around that smart Edge can be quite tricky. Add TinyML to the equation, and it should become clearer (well, maybe).



To better understand what that means exactly, I spoke to Amir Panush, the CEO of Ceva on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.