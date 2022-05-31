Embedded Computing Design

Infineon’s AIROC™ Wi-Fi/Bluetooth® Solutions Available with NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

May 31, 2022

Artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge will tremendously impact a number of industry verticals including robotics, smart cities, healthcare, industrial, retail, energy, agriculture, and more. AI for these applications involves a mix of processing in the cloud and at the edge. To that end, Infineon Technologies AG announced that it is bringing its AIROC™ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity solutions to the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform.

NVIDIA Jetson is an AI-at-the-edge compute platform with over one million developers. With pre-trained AI models, developer SDKs, and support for cloud-native technologies across the full Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and AI developers can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices.

AI-at-the-edge devices require reliable and instant Wi-Fi cloud connectivity for lifecycle management functions like deploying AI models through over-the-air (OTA) updates. Infineon’s AIROC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo portfolio provides high-performance Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions and low-power Wi-Fi 5 solutions that are integrated with the full range of NVIDIA Jetson system-on-modules.

“In congested network environments, AI devices often encounter disconnections or low-data throughput, leading to poor user experience. Infineon’s AIROC Wi-Fi family delivers low latency, robust connectivity, and high data throughput streaming, which brings exceptional uninterrupted system level performance,” said Sivaram Trikutam, Vice President, Wi-Fi Product Line at Infineon.

Many AI applications require real-time blending effects from live action to computer-generated images or videos, like gaming and AR/VR in industry applications. The device must process and stream data simultaneously. In applications that require high-throughput and low-latency wireless transmissions, Infineon’s Wi-Fi 6E solution, operating in the 6-7GHz band, minimizes latency and prevents interruptions caused by congested wireless networks.

For more information, visit Infineon.

