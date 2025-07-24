The Age of Inference: Generative AI & Sustainability

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich and I sit down with Sid Sheth, CEO and co-founder of d-Matrix, to explore the ongoing generative AI boom—why it’s becoming increasingly unsustainable, and how d-Matrix is addressing the challenge with a chiplet-based compute architecture built specifically for AI inference.

Next, Ken brings us up to speed on some of the week’s top embedded industry headlines, with updates from ASUS IoT, LG, and Microelectronics UK.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I share our thoughts on the state of generative AI and AI inference.