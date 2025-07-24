Embedded Computing Design

The Age of Inference: Generative AI & Sustainability

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

By Embedded Insiders

July 24, 2025

Podcast

The Age of Inference: Generative AI & Sustainability

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich and I sit down with Sid Sheth, CEO and co-founder of d-Matrix, to explore the ongoing generative AI boom—why it’s becoming increasingly unsustainable, and how d-Matrix is addressing the challenge with a chiplet-based compute architecture built specifically for AI inference.

Next, Ken brings us up to speed on some of the week’s top embedded industry headlines, with updates from ASUS IoT, LG, and Microelectronics UK.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I share our thoughts on the state of generative AI and AI inference. 

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

More from Embedded Computing

More from Embedded

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Innatera
Innatera’s Pulsar Delivers Brain-Inspired Computing to Power-Constrained Edge AI Devices

January 29, 2026

MORE
Consumer
Tear Down: Google Pixel Watch 4

February 3, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Variscite
Variscite Expands SoM Portfolio with SMARC-Based i.MX 8M Plus Module for Secure Edge AI

February 2, 2026

MORE